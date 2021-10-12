Debra Kay Mullins (65) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away peacefully at Kootenai Health on October 4, 2021. She was born to Henry and Eula “Maxine” Mullins on April 7, 1956, in Sedalia, MO.

Debra attended school in Missouri, and her family moved between there and Washington a few times during her childhood. Eventually, she ended up buying land in Fernwood and then also in Emida. During this time she worked as a bus driver for the St. Maries School District for over 15 years. She also worked at the Gem State Grill and Drifters Café.

After traveling and spending time in Minnesota and North Carolina, getting to know a couple of her grandkids, she returned to St. Maries ID. Blessed with talent, Debra enjoyed beadwork and making jewelry, sometimes using porcupine quills in her pieces. She made several beautiful Native American pieces for friends and family. Animals have always been a passion of hers. From raising a baby raccoon as a kid, to breeding wolves, to rescuing and raising an abandoned hummingbird she named Bullet- no animal was turned away if Debbie had anything do with it. Most recently her chihuahuas were her babies.

When she was able, she loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time in the outdoors; however, she had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of her inside plants as well. Debra was definitely a spit fire with a quick wit, something that came in handy with her school bus driving career and working at the local restaurants/bars.

Debra is survived by her children Wade (Sindee) Germeaux of St. Maries, ID, Arlene Conzelman and Clayton Conzelman both of North Carolina; good friend Alan Smith Jr of North Carolina; siblings Eula (Keith) Needham, JoAnn Carney, Floyd (Marty) Mullins, Chris (Vicky) Mullins, Daniel (Ginger) Mullins, Lancer Mullins, Tony Needham, Terry Needham, Tina Needham, Robert Needham, Lynn (Decker) Needham, and Deborah Needham. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ralph Needham and Gene Needham and granddaughter Aubrey Lorraine Conzelman.

A Potluck Celebration of Debra’s Life will be on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 2:00 at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID for any and all that can attend. If you plan on attending, please call 218-226-8547 so we can have a rough estimate head count. Bringing a dish is not required.