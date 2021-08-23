Debra “Deb” “Debbie” Lorene Galioto

by Obituaries

Debra “Deb” “Debbie” Lorene Galioto, 66

Debra Lorene Galioto, 66, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away August 9, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. She was born November 27, 1954 in Loveland, Colorado; Deb was the daughter of Leonard and Lorene (Humrich) Kennedy.

Deb moved to the Silver Valley in 2001 from Eugene, Oregon.

Deb was an excellent waitress and had managed the Lyons Restaurant of Milpitas, California.

Deb loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting frogs, fishing and bowling.

Deb is survived by her significant other of many years Andrew F. Hook of Kellogg; one son Samuel Galioto of Kellogg; two granddaughters Donna (Brian) Fulton of Pinehurst, Idaho, Patience Bowman of Eugene, Oregon; three great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter Trinity Lorene Fulton on the way; four sisters Lynne Luttringer of Fernwood, Idaho, Sandy Cochrane of Alaska, Stephanie Fernandez of California and Geraldine Wilkerson also of California; one brother David Kennedy of Grants Pass, Oregon; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Doreen, and one daughter Jamie Dilorato.

A Celebration of Deb’s Life will be held at a later date. You may share your memories of Deb and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.