Debbra “Deb” Allene Sellers

Debbra “Deb” Allene Sellers, 67, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away November 12, 2020 at her home of Mullan. She was born September 23, 1953 in Wallace, Idaho; Debbra was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Mae (McCarver) Sellers.

Deb attended and graduated from the Mullan High School of Mullan, Idaho in 1972. She has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life.

Deb had served as a Certified Nurse’s Aide for the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village of Silverton for thirty years.

Deb loved and enjoyed her dogs, children, movies and in earlier years camping and fishing.

Deb is survived by one brother Dave Sellers of Spokane, Washington; one sister Vickie (Bill) Pickett of Spokane, Washington; nine nieces and nephews Jeneen, Jeff, Teresa, Ben, Shelly, Raymond, David, Allen and Tina; twenty-five great-nieces and great- nephews; four great-great nieces and great-great nephews; she is also survived by her beloved dogs Mia Bo and Little C; Deb was preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Christine Sellers and her brother-in-law David Flatt.

Private Family Services will be held and inurnment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery of Mullan.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice. You may share your memories of Deb and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com