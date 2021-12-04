Death of two dogs leads SCRAPS to temporarily close to the public

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service announced on Friday it was temporarily shutting its doors to the public.

SCRAPS said the closure comes after the deaths of two dogs. The dogs were asymptomatic but diagnostic tests showed they had Streptococcus Zooepidemicus (Strep Zoo,) according to SCRAPS.

The shelter said it is following recommended shelter medicine protocols and best practices, which have been informed by veterinary infectious disease experts specializing in shelter medicine at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

SCRAPS said it expects to be closed for a two-week period.

Strep Zoo is a bacteria that can cause respiratory disease and death in animals. In dogs, symptoms can include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, and retching (often mistaken for vomiting). However, some infected dogs may not show any clinical symptoms. The bacteria can be spread through the air, through bodily secretions, and through contact with common surfaces.

SCRAPS said it has started to give preventive, antibiotic treatment for every dog in its care. It is also working to contact the guardians of dogs who have recently left the shelter.

The shelter is asking people who find healthy, stray dogs to hold onto them to help prevent possible exposure while looking for their owners. SCRAPS said it will continue to take in Spokane County’s stray animals when absolutely necessary, but is asking the community to help.

SCRAPS said staff would still be on-site to help with community needs.

Anyone with questions can call SCRAPS at 509-477-2532 or email them at SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.