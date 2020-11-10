Dean Hans Petersen

Dean Hans Petersen, 77

Dean Hans Petersen, 77 years old, was led home to the Lord on October 30, 2020 at his home in White City, Oregon, after a battle with cancer. He was born September 17, 1943 in Spokane, Washington; Dean was the son of Samuel and Hanna (Stevens) Petersen.

Dean spent his childhood in Wallace, Idaho and the Hansy Mine near Loop Creek, Idaho; he attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1961. After graduation, Dean attended the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, where he graduated with honors receiving his degree in Funeral Science and became a licensed Mortician in 1966.

Dean returned to the Silver Valley to first work at the Wallace Funeral Home, then the Kellogg Funeral Home and eventually formed a business partnership that formally established Shoshone Funeral Services in 1969. Shoshone Funeral Services operated Funeral Homes in both Wallace and Kellogg, Idaho and he became the managing director. It was during his tenure, on May 2, 1972, that the Sunshine Mine Disaster occurred, tragically killing 91 miners in a single day. Dean, along with other Silver Valley business leaders, were instrumental in building the Sunshine Miners Memorial. As an active member of the Kellogg business community, he was president of the Kellogg Chamber of Commerce, president of the Kellogg Rotary Club 246 and held multiple officer roles at the Kellogg Elks Lodge #1841. Dean remained managing director of Shoshone Funeral Services until 1983.

Dean married his soul mate and the love of his life, Margaret “Maggie” Shaw on August 28, 1982 in Kellogg. For the next thirty years, Dean and Maggie embarked on many new and successful business ventures throughout Northern Idaho. Ultimately, his highly creative and visionary mind allowed him to excel in carpentry, woodworking, home remodeling and home construction. As the years passed, these hobbies became his passion and his life’s work. Dean was happiest when working on a project.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years Margaret “Maggie” Petersen of the family home of White City, Oregon; sons: Michael (Denise) Petersen of Richmond, Virginia, Blane (Sherrie) Petersen of Post Falls, Idaho and Shawn (Sarah) Woods of Redmond, Oregon; siblings: brother Larry (Carol) Petersen of Medical Lake, Washington; sisters: Jane (Rick) Orton of Meridian, Idaho and Janet Petersen and Chris Guertner of Osburn, Idaho; grandsons: Trevor, Quintin and Seth of Richmond, Virginia, Zach of Post Falls, Idaho and Cody and Carson of Redmond, Oregon; granddaughters Macy and Alexi of Post Falls, Idaho, Dara of Newport News, Virginia and Ellie of Redmond, Oregon; great-grandchild Miles of Newport News, Virginia.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held in July of 2021; time and details will be announced in July. You may share your memories of Dean and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com