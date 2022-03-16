Deadly RV fire now a homicide investigation, 1 arrested

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A homicide investigation is underway after Spokane firefighters found a body inside an RV that was on fire.

One person involved in the case has been arrested.

Spokane firefighters found the RV on fire near Rockwell and Jefferson on March 6.

An investigation found the person’s death was likely a homicide.

Major Crimes detectives have since taken over the investigation, which remains active. Forensics experts are still processing evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

