Deadly Listeria outbreak leads Dole to recalls salads

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

Listeria is a bacterial parasite that causes a rare infection known as listeriosis. A total of 17 people developed listeriosis, resulting in two deaths 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

Dole began recalling its salads in late December, telling stores to throw out their products with “best if used by” dates ranging from Nov. 30 to Jan. 9.

All Dole name brand products were recalled, however, they also sell products under different brand names, such as Ahold, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature.

A map on the Food and Drug Administration’s website shows the salads were sold in Washington and Idaho.

The CDC recommends you throw out or return the recalled Dole products. They also advise you to clean your refrigerator or any surfaces that the products have touched.

“Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces,” said the CDC.

You can find a list of recalled products here.

