Deadly crash blocks Highway 395 near Deer Park

by Kaitlin Knapp

DEER PARK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395.

One person died at the hospital, WSP says. Troopers say multiple vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck with a tanker trailer.

The crash is blocking all northbound lanes three miles north of Deer Park. It is not known when the lanes will open back up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

