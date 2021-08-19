Deadly Browne’s Addition fire being investigated as possible arson

by Erin Robinson

Brownes Addition apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — A deadly fire in Browne’s Addition is being investigated as possible arson.

Two women, Sherri Vick and Peggie Titus, were found dead as the Tiffany Manor apartments caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire completely destroyed the building, displacing all people who lived inside. It also burned a nearby apartment building.

A search warrant filed Thursday does not identify any possible suspects, nor does it state whether the fire has been deemed accidental or intentional.

The document does state that a witness heard Vick arguing with three homeless people earlier that day.

The witness told police Vick was someone who “kept an eye on the property and routinely argued with transients who trespassed on the property.”

Court documents state the three people were using a hose attached to the building and cursed at Vick before leaving.

Authorities have not released any other information about the case, only that it is being investigated by Major Crimes.

