Deadline for discounted Bloomsday entry fee is Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown to Bloomsday is on and if you want a discounted race fee, you better sign up quickly.

If you sign up before Saturday, you will only pay $28 to enter the race. Entrants who register before March 19 will also be able to customize their race day bib.

Entry fees will increase to $35 on March 20.

For the first time in two years, Bloomsday will be held in person on May 1. There is still a “virtual” option for those who want to run 7.46 miles elsewhere.

