Dead man found inside Emerson-Garfield home, SPD investigating

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Spokane’s Emerson-Garfield neighborhood.

The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4 a.m. that a man had been shot in the face at the home near N Jefferson St and Northwest Blvd.

BREAKING NEWS: SPD is at a home on Jefferson and Northwest Blvd. A dead man is inside. More info to come. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/kueBfwcN1D — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 2, 2020

Information is limited, but police said a dead man was found at the home. Officers are now working to get a search warrant in order to get inside the house and begin their investigation.

