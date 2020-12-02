Dead man found inside Emerson-Garfield home, SPD investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Spokane’s Emerson-Garfield neighborhood.
The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4 a.m. that a man had been shot in the face at the home near N Jefferson St and Northwest Blvd.
Information is limited, but police said a dead man was found at the home. Officers are now working to get a search warrant in order to get inside the house and begin their investigation.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
