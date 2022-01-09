What’s next for WSU football: de Laura gone, replacement coming?

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — With freshman star quarterback Jayden de Laura seemingly gone, Washington State’s football program is left scrambling.

After a controversial two years at WSU, from coaching changes through to the COVID year, de Laura’s been through a lot with the WSU football program and has since decided to part ways.

The 2021 PAC-12 offensive freshman of the year released a statement on Twitter and Instagram Friday announcing his entrance into the transfer portal.

I appreciate all the support these past two years!!! pic.twitter.com/XSucLukVIT — Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) January 8, 2022

Though de Laura could still decide to stay with WSU, the program will likely pivot to other plans of action. The team lost many of their stars this year, like long-time runningback Max Borghi entering the 2022 NFL draft, along with all PAC-12 Wide receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr.

With great players departing, WSU has their eyes on some future young talent. 4-star QB recruit Cameron Ward, who recently entered the transfer portal along with de Laura, could potentially go to the team. Ward has WSU, along with four other schools on his commitment list.

Commitment @ Monday 7pm CT… Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, Washington St, UIW, Univ Of Houston — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) January 8, 2022

Ward passed for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Incarnate Word Cardinals last season. Ward announces his decision Monday.

With lots of young talents on the roster, WSU’s new head coach Jake Dickert hopes to turn some of these players into key contributors. According to 247Sports, Dickert sees potential in freshman receiver Orion Peters, as he caught the coach’s eye showing glimpses of graduates Harris and Jackson Jr. in practice.

While much is still unknown and left up to debate for next year, the future looks a little brighter for the WSU football program.

