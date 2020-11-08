de Laura leads WSU to opening week win in Rolovich debut

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Corvallis, Oregon — The Washington State Cougars got off to a great start to the 2020 season with a 38-28 win over Oregon State in their season opener.

True Freshman quarterback Jayden de-Laura put up over 320 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars to the win. DeLaura becomes the first freshman to start a season opener in Cougar football history.

The Cougars were playing without star running back Max Borghi, but Deon McIntosh filled in nicely with just under 150 rushing yards and a score.

The Cougars had less receivers in the stat sheet than we grew used to under Mike Leach, but Travell Harris led the way with over 100 yards and two touchdowns and ran in the touchdown that sealed the game.

The Cougars will be home next week against the Oregon Ducks.

