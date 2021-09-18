De Laura injured, USC runs away from the Cougars in the 2nd half

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were playing as well as they have under Nick Rolovich as they led the USC Trojans 14-0 late in the first half, but everything went wrong after Jayden de Laura was knocked out of the game with an apparent knee injury. USC took advantage of a lackluster Cougar offense on the way to a 45-14 win.

De Laura was very good in the first half completing 10-18 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, but after half he threw only one pass and it was for an interception.

The Cougar defense played their best football of the season for the first 28 minutes of the game, but they finally broke near the end of the first half giving up a long touchdown pass on fourth and long. They never really had a chance in the 2nd half as the Trojans were on offense seemingly the entire time.

With the loss the Cougars fall to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Pac-12, they will play their first road game of the season next year at Utah.

