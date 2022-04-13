Days and nights much below average – Mark

Happy Wednesday,

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today starts off very cold

It will be breezy at times

It will be sunny

We’re staying mostly dry through Saturday

Today will start sunny, then get cloudy and breezy.

Our highs are well below average. In Spokane, we’re used to mid-50s at this time of year.

Sunshine, a few clouds and cold today with more clouds and cold again tonight.

Scattered showers move in Thursday with another break Friday. Showers continue Saturday and then we’ll be dry again for Sunday.

Highs will be in the 40s with cold overnight lows into the weekend.