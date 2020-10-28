Daylight Saving Time to ‘fall back’ this Sunday

Erin Robinson by Connor Sarles

Pexels.com

SPOKANE, Wash. — Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ this weekend—Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 1 at 2 a.m.

If you have any clocks that still need to be manually adjusted, like microwaves, ovens or older digital clocks, remember to adjust them before you go to bed on Halloween.

On the bright side, you will get an extra hour of sleep!

Daylight Saving Time will ‘spring forward’ again on March 14, 2020.

