‘Day of Giving’ raises more than $545,000 for families impacted by western wildfires

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

This week, 4 News Now put out a call to you for the Red Cross’ “Day of Giving.”

We partnered with ABC stations up and down the west coast to raise money for families displaced by wildfires and your generosity was overwhelming.

More than $545,000 were raised for families in need.

If you would still like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can do so here.

