Davison scores 31, but Eastern falls to Southern Utah

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Eastern Washington will not play Florida Sept. 5 after the SEC goes conference-only

CHENEY, Wash. — Lots of lead changes, lots of ties, lots of 3-pointers and lots of Jacob Davison , Kim Aiken Jr. and Tanner Groves . But two Southern Utah scoring runs were the difference in the game as the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team fell to SUU 99-94 Saturday (Jan. 16) in a Big Sky Conference game at Reese Court. It was EWU’s first league loss in three tries this season, while the Thunderbirds improved to 5-1 and 10-2 overall.

The Eagles scored a season-high 94 points, but the 99 they surrendered were also a high. The Thunderbirds sank 56 percent of their shots from the field, and had a 12-0 run to overcome a nine-point deficit. A late 6-0 run gave them an insurmountable nine-point advantage with 25 ticks of the clock left, and they secured it at the free throw line where they were an impressive 30-of-34 for the afternoon for 88 percent.

The game featured a total of 15 lead changes and 10 ties – both highs for the season for EWU. The Eagles led for 26:08 in the game compared to just 11:11 for SUU. Two days earlier in an 83-75 Eagle win, EWU led for 39:25 and the game was tied the other 35 seconds.

Eastern’s trio of Aiken Jr., Groves and Davison combined for 75 Eagle points, and EWU finished with a season-high 19 3-pointers – one from the school record. Davison led the way with 31 points and nine 3-pointers – one from the school record of 10 – and Aiken finished with 23 points and five treys. Aiken also had 12 rebounds to finish with the 17th double-double of his career – but his first this season. Groves scored 21 and sophomore Tyler Robertson chipped in 12 points.

“We can do that – we have great shooters all the way around,” said Eastern head coach Shantay Legans of his team’s 19-of-43 3-point shooting performance. “But we have to make sure our defensive play is better. I think we are a good defensive team, and we have to come back next week and focus on that side of the ball. I think we’ll be okay.”

