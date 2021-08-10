Worker shortage forces Spokane pizza joint to close on Sundays

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane restaurant says for the first time in more than 25 years it will have to keep its doors shut on Sunday. The reason? A shortage of workers.

David’s Pizza posted the news to its Facebook page, saying it was working quickly to come up with a solution and get back to its normal hours.

“Our apologies, but for the first time in 26 years, David’s will be temporarily closed on Sunday only. The shortage of workers has taken a toll all over Spokane, we’ve tried diligently to keep the problem from changing our hours here,” the post said in part.

David’s Pizza said it would be open its regular hours Monday through Saturday.

Anyone looking for a job and who wants to work at David’s Pizza can apply online.

