David William Young, age 81, of St. Maries,Idaho, departed from this life peacefully November 22, 2020 surrounded by his four loving children and his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Ralph and Mable (Coughlin) Young, and his sister Mary-Jean Tucker. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Klaus); and children, James Young, Patty (Rick Ryle) Clubb, Pam (Russ) Yeager, Joan (Richard) Schranck and grandchildren Matthew Clubb, Michael Schranck (Jessica) and Abigail Schranck, and his great grandchildren Colton and Rowan Schranck. David was born August 12, 1939 in Princeton, Minnesota.

He was a devoted husband and father and lived life for his family. He served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic and after the service attended computer engineer school and worked as a computer engineer with Control Data and Cray Research until he retired in Redmond, WA. David cherished his years of raising his family in Missoula, Montana where they spent countless hours camping and recreating at Lake Inez and Seely Lake with friends. Later David was transferred back to his birth state of Minnesota, then to Washington state and finally retired on the Saint Joe River in St Maries Idaho where he fulfilled his dream of living on the water. David was a talented and gifted artist, in all aspects of mediums. He loved to work in his shop woodcarving and painting. He was very intelligent and had extraordinary abilities to create or repair anything. His family adored him and will miss him greatly.