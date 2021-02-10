David Wayne Salerno

Site staff by Site staff

Salerno, David Wayne was 62 years old, born on July 30, 1958 in Spokane, WA. David passed away suddenly on 01/24/2021 from a massive heart attack at home in Priest River with his wife Kathy by his side.

He grew up in Spokane all his life until 2000. His mom inherited the family ranch in Priest River, ID. It was established in the last 1920’s by his grandfather and uncles. His mom, Irene, inherited the ranch after her eldest passed away in the last 90’s. In 2000 Irene was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and that’s when David moved in to take care of his mom. Kathy moved up permanently shortly after and they sold their house in Spokane to care for David’s mom.

After her passing they stayed on the family ranch and eventually started to harvest some of the fields for hay. They adopted horses, donkeys, dogs, and cats; David loved them all. He would go to the Priest River Rescue and look at the homeless cats and contribute to their organization. David’s love was in the ambulance business. After leaving Spokane Ambulance he and some of his close friends managed a small company in the Spokane Valley called Medco. They also started a service called Inland Empire Emergency Services which provided first aid at concerts, sporting events, Spokane County Fair and inter-facility transfers.

He will be missed by so many, especially Kathy but he was so sick for so long that it is a blessing of his sudden passing. He didn’t have physical pain, but he had mental pain from not being able to do hardly anything. Kathy believes his body is whole now and he is happy with his favorite dog, Ozzie (that just passed) and his mom and dad.

In leu of flowers David would want contributions made to any animal rescue organization so other orphans can find good homes. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 12th, at 1 p.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, ID.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.