David Martin JR

DAVID ANTHONY MARTIN JR. passed away on Jan. 26, 2021 at Usk, Washington. He was born on January 30, 1982, in Newport, Washington, to parents Karen and Dave Martin Sr. He is also survived by his siblings Kareena Martin and Daniel Martin; Daniel’s child Jade; Kareena’s Spouse Tony Garcia; their children Corina, Isaiah, Sophia, Gabriel and Michael. Domestic Partner Michelle Kieffer; Mother-in-law Mary Tonasket; Father-in-law Don Tonasket; Grandmother Lila Wilson; Brother-in-laws Nick and Nate Tonasket; Nate’s son Cody; and Sister-in-law Sylvia.

David Jr. was one of the nicest, kindest and most loving persons you would meet. He was quiet and polite. He was a true gentleman. Some say that just remembering his smile and soft voice brings tears to their eyes. He was a quiet person, but he lived by example. His example won him great respect by many; because he showed respect, not to just his elders, but to everyone. A Funeral Service was held at Kalispel Camas Wellness Center, on Friday, January 29, 2021; Officiator: Father Victor Blazovich.

