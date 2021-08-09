David Lee Simonds, a 51-year resident of Spokane, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the age of 76.

He was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Milton and Evelyn (Spoehr) Simonds on March 12, 1945. He lived in Watertown until joining the U.S. Army. David served from 1963-1969 in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa. He worked as an auto mechanic, welder, and salesman. David was a big NASCAR fan.

He raced cars in Spokane in the 70’s. He also enjoyed working on cars and building model cars. David loved fishing with friends and family, remodeling the house, and keeping his yard looking beautiful. David had a great personality and wonderful sense of humor. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone. He was generous and selfless to all.

David and his mail carrier turned into good friends. When David got sick, the mail carrier would come down the long driveway to deliver mail to him personally. Later, when David was in the hospital, the mail carrier gave his hat to the daughters, which they brought to him.

David is survived by his son, Mark Simonds; daughters, Leah Simonds, Anna Simonds, Christi Simonds, Jennifer Simonds, and Gwendolyn Gallagher; brothers, Melvin Simonds and Dennis Simonds; sister, Mary Quinn; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Evelyn Simonds; brothers, Donald Simonds, Wayne Simonds, and Roger Simonds; and sisters, Lucy Bruning, Karen Rubel, Joyce Garrett, and Jean Millard.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley. David will then be laid to rest with military honors at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington.

