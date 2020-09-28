David Keith Skeels

On Friday, September 18, 2020, David Keith Skeels of Spokane Valley went home to be with the Lord at the age of 55.

David was born on January 26, 1965 at Selfridge AFB in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He grew up in Michigan and Portland, Oregon before moving to Spokane, Washington in 1975. David graduated from University High School in 1983 and went on to complete a Bachelor of Theology at Grace Bible College in 1988.

David worked for Grace Bible College for several years before moving back to serve as a youth pastor at Mountain View Bible Church in Post Falls, Idaho. He went on to work for the Spokane Food Bank, the Colorado Springs Food Bank, and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, AZ. When David moved back to the Spokane area, he worked for ProSource and finally at Northwest Trends.

David will be remembered for the way he went out of his way to care for and serve others. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. David was a wonderful father and devoted to his daughter Gracie, the light of his life.

David is survived by his daughter Gracie Skeels, his mother Kay Fischer, his father Ron (Kathy) Skeels, his sister Teri (Bob) Hughes, brothers Mike (Julie) Weaver, Ryan (Angie) Weaver, Bruce (Linda) Fischer, Grandmother Doris Marsh, and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Because of COVID limitations, the family will be holding a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made at Gofundme.com to fund the Gracie Skeels Education Trust. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/gracie-skeels-education-trust)

