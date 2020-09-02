David “Fuzzy” M. Frost (73) resident of Santa, ID passed away at his home on August 23, 2020. He was born to John and Jeannie Frost on June 7, 1947 in Racine, WI.

David grew up in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, David went to work at Young Radiator Company. He spent four years as an apprentice learning tool and die making.

In 1974 David married Sue. Hound hunting and the area persuaded the couple to move to Bovill, ID in 1977. David went to work in the woods as a Logger. In 1983 they moved to Elkhorn Meadows outside of Fernwood. Sadly in 1990 David was injured on the job and became disabled before retiring. David and Sue moved to Santa, ID in 2009. David enjoyed being around people and loved hanging out with friends and family. Although his injuries made it difficult to do so, David enjoyed sitting in a chair and splitting firewood. He also enjoyed running his hounds and hunting bear.

He is survived by his wife Sue at their home; son and daughter in-law Jamie and Cathy Cook of Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny Frost, and grandson Bobby Whisman.

No services are planned at this time.