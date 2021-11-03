David “Dave” Harold Rounds

by Obituaries

David “Dave” Harold Rounds, 64, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away on October 29, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1957 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Dave was the son of Fredrick and Violet (Pittsley) Rounds.

Dave grew up in the Silver Valley and has called this home, his entire life. Dave attended and graduated from the Wallace High School Class of 1976. After graduation, Dave furthered his education attending the Treasure Valley Community College of Ontario, Oregon and then completed his education at the University of Idaho, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in education. Dave returned to the Wallace School District, where he served as a beloved and respected high school teacher and football and track coach. Dave was very active with the school and had also served as chairman and a member of the Wallace District School Board.

Dave was a member of the Wallace Gyro Club. When he wasn’t spending his time at the school, Dave was out doing what he loved the most, duck hunting, fishing and golfing.

Dave was a beloved member of the community and will be missed by all that knew him.

Dave is survived by his mother Violet Primmer of Hauser Lake, Idaho; his brother, Phil Rounds of Mullan, Idaho; his niece, Melissa Rounds of Osburn; two great nephews Haiden and Dilon Rounds; as well as, numerous cousins, friends, and his dog Coach. Dave was preceded in death by his father Fredrick Rounds, his sister-in-law Judy and a nephew Nick Rounds.

A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., at the Wallace High School with Pastor Carey Schram officiating. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Wallace Elks following services.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Wallace Jr./Sr. High Athletics Fund, 1 Miners Alley, Wallace, Idaho 83873.

You may share your memories of Dave with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

