Davenport School District conducts lockdown drills

Elena Gardner by Elena Gardner

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Davenport School District conducted Lockdown Drills in their buildings Tuesday morning. The lockdowns were not due to an emergency, but were instead a scheduled drill.

According to the district, practice lockdowns are conducted periodically to keep students safe.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.