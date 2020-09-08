Davenport School District cancels school on Tuesday amid several wildfires

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Davenport School District is canceling school on Tuesday due to wildfires in the area.

The district sent out an automated message announcing the decision, after evacuations were issued for several nearby wildfires.

Most notably, the Whitney Road Fire has burned nearly eight square miles near Davenport, destroying a home and several outbuildings. Level 2 Evacuations were issued for over 100 homes.

The district sent the following message:

Due to several fires in the County, the Davenport School District will not have school this Tuesday, Sept. 8. Staff and students, please stay home tomorrow. The weather and dry conditions are causing challenges for fire crews and power crews. We hope everyone will stay safe. Hopefully the winds winds will calm down tonight and good progress can be made so that school can resume on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

School is expected to resume on Wednesday.

