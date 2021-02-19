Davenport Hotels prepare to once again host weddings in Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Davenport is preparing to once again host weddings and other events now that the state is fully in Phase 2, the hotel chain announced Thursday.

It’s been almost a year since pandemic closures prohibited large gatherings and social events, forcing many to put their big day on hold.

In Phase 2, statewide guidelines will once again allow weddings, funerals, and other large gatherings to operate, as long as they don’t exceed 200 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.

Vendors are not included in that metric, and social distancing must be able to be maintained between groups. If food or drinks are being served, state guidelines must be followed. That means tables must be spaced six feet apart, and cannot exceed six people from more than two households at a time.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers that have had to postpone or reschedule their events with us over the last year,” it reads in a post to the Davenport’s Facebook page.

If you have questions about space and availability, just call the hotel’s sales and catering team at 509-789-7318.

