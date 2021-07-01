Davenport hotels hiring 100+ as state lifts COVID restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Washington moves past more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Spokane’s Davenport Hotels is hiring more than 100 people to fill positions.

The Davenport operates the Historic Davenport, Davenport Grand, Davenport Tower, Davenport Lusso and Centennial Hotel.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the hotel group said its now open without restrictions and can operate fully in the hotels, restaurants, weddings, events and spa and salon as soon as it can hire and train enough people.

“While we hire and train as quickly as possible, we will keep our patrons and guests up to date on what Davenport properties and amenities are available,” the post said. “Our priority is to serve the Spokane community and all of our guests with the signature Davenport hospitality that we have been known for for over 100 years.”

The Washington Hospitality Association says the state is short 80,000 hospitality employees.

