Davenport Hotels donating proceeds from ‘Farnham Flatbreads’ to Coaches vs. Cancer

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have never tried a “Farnham Flatbread,” now is the time.

Any Zag fan will know exactly what that is, but if you don’t, the Farnham Flatbread is the Safari Room’s spicy shrimp flatbread.

Basketball analyst Sean Farnham often raves about the dish during Gonzaga basketball broadcasts, so the Davenport Hotels decided to name the popular menu item after him.

March Madness is here and @SeanFarnham, @coachesvscancer and Davenport Hotels are partnering up to cheer on our Zags! 100% of all proceeds from any Farnham Flatbread sold in the Safari Room at the Davenport Tower during March Madness will be donated to Coaches vs Cancer. #att … pic.twitter.com/wyWlMjN4MC — The Historic Davenport Hotel (@StayDavenport) March 17, 2021

It gets even better, though. All proceeds from any Farnham Flatbread sold during March Madness will be donated to save lives through Coaches vs. Cancer.

Farnham is active in the American Cancer Society program, which works with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to raise money for cancer research.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.