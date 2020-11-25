Davenport Grand ‘Crescent Windows’ display returns this Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The beloved Crescent Windows displays are returning to the Davenport Grand, beginning this Saturday.
The old Crescent Department Store had a much-loved holiday display that continued until the 1980s. Back in 2018, those decades-old displays were found again and brought to the Davenport Grand to be shown for the holidays once more.
Most events have been reworked or canceled due to COVID-19, but this one is staying exactly the same!
Five window bays on the south side of the Grand will feature a display, designed by local artists Stephanie Bogue, Melanie Lieb, Derrick Freeland and Jazmin Ely under the creative direction of Tiffany Patterson.
The displays will debut Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and will be shown through January 3.
