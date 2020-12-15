Dave Walter Rail

Dave Walter Rail was born in Chewelah, Washington on November 20, 1976 and passed away in Priest River, Idaho on December 3, 2020.

Dave will forever be known for his huge heart and willingness to help everyone. In this writing of his passing, I have learned my brother touched the hearts and lives of way more people than I ever knew. He was an amazing soul. Dave will be remembered and missed dearly by his father, sisters, brother, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, etc…. and his extended family and friends who understood him and loved him too.

A celebration of life will be held April 24, 2021 when the weather will hopefully be better so we can spread his ashes up on the mountain where he loved to be. For more information for those that want to help celebrate his life contact his family. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.