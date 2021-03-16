Dating app ‘Hinge’ sees increase in video dates during pandemic

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Hinge via CNN Dating app Hinge is prompting users to spill details about their dates. The company announced a new feature Tuesday called "We Met" for members to share how first dates go with matches.

Have you found love during the pandemic?

The dating world has been flipped upside down during the pandemic as safety regulations and shelter-in-place orders have forced many to stay home. But, the dating app Hinge has seen an increase in users and are finding that those people are getting creative.

Hinge saw a 30 percent increase in messages among users this past March and almost half of users have been on a video date. Fifty two percent of users say they are likely to continue incorporating video chats into their dating process even when they can meet up safely in real life.

Despite the pandemic, Hinge facilitated 12 percent more dates year over year (2020 vs 2019).

That begs the question: Did you find love in “the time of corona?” Tell us your story in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.