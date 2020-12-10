Data shows COVID-19 is now leading cause of death in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced that COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the state for the month of November.

The conclusion is based on preliminary data collected from death certificates. According to that same data, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death from January 2020 through November 2020.

According to the Department, leading causes of death are based on the underlying cause of death, which is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death.

It is also important to note, there is a lag in time between when the death occurred and when the death certificate is completed, submitted to the National Center for Health Statistics to be processed for underlying cause of death and returned for reporting purposes.

About two percent of records in 2020 are pending investigation or the underlying cause is in the process of being determined for analysis.

The department will update the data monthly.

