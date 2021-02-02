Data breach potentially exposes information of more than one million Washingtonians

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians who filed an unemployment claim in 2020 have potentially been exposed to a data breach. It didn’t happen through the Employment Security Department.

According to the Washington state Auditor’s Office, a security incident happened through the third party company, Accellion. The breach occurred during an investigation by the auditor’s office. It was looking into how the ESD fell victim to a large fraud last year.

“I’m sorry to add to that frustration and worry,” said Pat McCarthy, Washington Auditor. “Our understanding is that the number of individuals affected is less than 1.6 million, but more than a million.”

Accellion is used by the Auditor’s Office to transfer files. About 1.6 million claims from this breach were potentially compromised. Some of the information possibly compromised includes names, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank information and where someone works.

In 2020, the state became the victim of a massive scam and lost more than $500 million. Nigerian fraudsters are accused of filing fake unemployment claims in the names of Washington residents, according to the Associated Press.

It’s not known if any country was involved in this breach.

The claims are said to have been filed between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 10, 2020. McCarthy said her office was notified of a “security incident” on January 12. The next day, Accellion told McCarthy her office was involved.

She said a week later, her office was notified that ESD claims was included in the breach.

“We have not heard yet from anybody affected by it, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened,” McCarthy explained. “I just want to make it clear that we don’t know that anything has happened so far.”

The office has set up a website explaining what happened and the next step.

“I would imagine that there will probably be some sort of written notification as well, but that’s one of the reasons that we stood the website up,” said Kathleen Cooper, Director of Communications at the Auditor’s Office.

A call center will eventually be set up where people can call and ask questions about the incident.

In the meantime, the office is asking people to take some precautions now. You can request a free credit report once a year through three credit report agencies.

The Auditor’s Office website is encouraging people to put a fraud alert on your credit. Additionally, it’s asking people to keep an eye on bank statements and accounts.

