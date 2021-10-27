Dashcam video shows Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s DUI arrest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Dashcam video from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department shows more of what happened the night Gonzaga’s men’s Basketball coach was cited with a DUI.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department cited Few for DUI over Labor Day weekend. Few gave breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120. Anything above a 0.08 BAC is above the legal limit.

The officer who had stopped Few said he smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, according to court documents.

The affidavit says Few told police he had spent Labor Day with his family and was driving from his vacation home in Hayden to his house in Spokane. Police said he struggled to follow directions and had to lean against his car for support as he stood. When asked to take a field sobriety test, Few refused. In the body cam video, he says it’s because he “sprained his ankles multiple times.”

When asked why he thought a fire engine was following him, Few said in the video it was because of the way he was driving trying to fight his dogs off.

The video shows the officer ask Few if he had been drinking. He admitted to having two beers that day but that it had been about four hours since his last one, the video shows.

It also shows an officer eventually placing Few under arrest after going back and forth about the sobriety evaluation.

Court documents show Few was then taken to Kootenai Health for a blood draw. There, bodycam footage shows a Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant shake Few’s hand. He then said he’s the supervisor on duty that night.

“Sorry we are meeting this way,” the sergeant said to Few. “The officer you were dealing with didn’t know your name, to the extent of who you are.”

The sergeant then starts to tell Few why he stopped in to see him.

“What I stopped by for, essentially, was I’m like hey… he’s a great guy, he’s in Spokane, there’s really no reason we need to book him probably to jail. So let’s just give him a citation,” the sergeant said in the video.

Few pleaded guilty to driving under the influence earlier this month. As a result of his guilty plea, he must use an ignition interlock device in his car until January 2023, do 24 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.

He released a statement a few days after the incident, apologizing to fans and players. In court on Friday, he said “I’m pleading guilty because I am guilty.”

The university suspended Few from the first four events of the season, including Kraziness in the Kennel, two exhibition games and the regular season opener.

