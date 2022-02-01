Daphne Lynn Frank

Daphne Lynn Frank, 44, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away January 27, 2022 at her home of Wallace. She was born June 12, 1977 in Kellogg, Idaho.

Daphne attended and graduated from the Bridgeport High School of Bridgeport, Washington.

Daphne moved back to the Silver Valley in 1997. She had served as a bartender at the Incahoots, the Eagles, the Metals and Lookout Ski Area. Daphne had lastly served as a certified nurses aide for Loving Care and More.

Daphne loved listening to all types of music, being in the outdoors and writing.

Daphne is survived by two sons Jesse Luna of Spokane Valley, Washington and Jeremy Rose Crans of Kellogg; two sisters Charity Wilburn of Wallace and Angela Mulloy of Kellogg; her dad Randall Perkins of Kellogg; three aunts Wanda James of Superior, Montana, Byllie Ibarra of Brewster, Washington and Bobbie Gunderson of Missoula, Montana. She was preceded in death by her mother Cindy Frank and one brother Simon Frank.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held. You may share your memories of Daphne with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

