Danny Dietrick

Danny “Too Tall” Dietrick was born April 10,1948 in San Diego CA, to Elwyn “Al” & Joan (Crook) Dietrick. Dan always loved to tell people he “was raised by a bunch of Crooks from Texas”.

At the young age of 7 Danny contracted Polio, for nearly a year he fought the disease being told he’d never walk again. Needless to say through the power of prayer and Danny’s strong will, he proved the doctors wrong. Danny’s childhood went on as normal as any childhood is, surrounded by love, the Lord and Family. Around age 13, during his parents’ divorce, he picked up the guitar, while being mainly self-taught Dan would grow to be quite the guitarist. He would use this love of music as a source of escape and solace for the rest of his life. At the age of 17 Dan, as teenagers often do, filled with angst and unhappiness was looking for a way out – a new start if you will. With the draft in full swing and permission from his mother, he was still underage, Dan found that in the Navy, or so he thought. After serving only 11⁄2 years, with a 5 month tour in the Tonkin Gulf, and the Navy not following through on their promises he was released from his commitment given an honorable discharge and once again was off for a fresh start. His path this time would lead him to Nancy (Roach) with this new start came a marriage in June of ‘67.

In October of ‘67 Dan & Nancy would welcome their son Kirk. As often happens in a young marriage as they grew up, they grew apart. In ‘71 there were new adventures waiting…….. In Canada. Joining a fellow Vietnam Vet & friend, Dan packed his bags and headed for “the Great white north”. While attending Langley College in British Columbia he met Barbara (Hyshka), married in ‘75 they welcomed their daughter Jessica in October of ‘77. By 1980 Dan would return to the states with his daughter, Jessica. In 1982 Dan met Debbie McCanless & while short in its span, this relationship would bring a second daughter, in January of 1983 Kathryn was born. Out of love, respect and understanding for the complicated nature of adult relationships and the burden they can have on a child Dan stayed back, but the love in his heart for the daughter he didn’t know never faltered.

On the last Saturday in July of 1983 Dan would begin his final fresh start, that would be the day he would meet his true love. While out going to yard sales, a favorite pass time of his, on that hot July day Dan & Jessica met Cindy & Brian. A little chat on her front porch, a glass of sweet tea, an invitation to church, it wasn’t long before they were a family of four. In December of ‘86 Dan & Cindy were married, the spring of ‘87 they moved north to Washington and in June of ‘88 they welcomed their son, Cody. It would be here in the town of Newport they would buy a home, put down roots, make many friends and raise their family. Making friends always came easy to TooTall, no one was ever a stranger, he was always quick with a smile, an arm around the shoulder, a silly quip of some sort, anything to make it comfortable and to keep the mood light….. Forever the clown. If you needed an ear – TooTall was there ….. If you needed a prayer – TooTall was there …..If you needed a hug – TooTall was there …… If you needed a friend – TooTall was there Dan wasn’t a perfect man, but he was a good man. Above all else he loved his Lord and his family.

After a lengthy fight with Cancer, over many years, Dan’s battle ended on July 21, 2020. Danny, while surrounded by his wife Cindy, daughter Jessica and close family friend Melissa, fell peacefully asleep and returned home to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dan is survived by his wife of 34 years Cindy (Taylor) Dietrick his 5 children & 8 grandchildren; son Kirk & Chandra Dietrick of Tennessee and their sons Mason & Evan Daughter; Jessica & Bruce Mortensen of Idaho and their son Collin; Daughter Kathryn & Brett Mendlik of California and their daughters Lucy Jane & Adeline; Son Brian Dietrick of Arkansas; Son Cody & Ronnie Dietrick of Washington; their daughter Arlis and sons Elwyn & Finnegan; His Sister Kathleen Dietrick and his brothers Lonnie, Jerry and Joe Dietrick. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside Service Friday August 7th at 11am at the Newport Cemetery in Newport, Washington. Celebration of Life to follow at the Priest River City Park….musical instruments always welcome.

Therefore, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive him to be, whatever your labours & aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7Cb660412ea5364721fdf308d83a0e673c%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637323180835614674&sdata=eD1up9xlGzFGJwl8zcbJyfHm72lV404O%2BnI16eQTEys%3D&reserved=0>.