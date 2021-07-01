Dangers of violating a fireworks ban this weekend

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s more important than ever this summer to respect the bans on fireworks if they’re in place where you live.

For 29 years, the sale and use of amateur, consumer fireworks has been illegal in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Millwood, Liberty Lake and unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

Violating this ordinance comes at a great cost: at least a $536 fine for each violation.

And there’s an even greater cost if you’re injured or a fire breaks out — especially with the hot and dry conditions in our region.

The Spokane Fire Department is urging the community to support area firefighters by not buying or using fireworks this weekend.

“This year, we’ve had our own set of challenges as a community. We all know we’ve had a historic heat wave in the last week,” said Public Information Officer for the Spokane Fire Dept. Jamie McIntyre. “Prior to that, we had a spring with very low precipitation levels. So our fire danger in the community is incredibly high for Spokane.”

A burn restriction has been in place for Spokane County since Jun. 4, which couples hand-in-hand with the fireworks ban.

That means no fire pits or sparklers for your Fourth of July festivities — if you light it, it’s illegal.

You’re also asked to report the illegal use of fireworks to Crime Check (509-456-2233) if you see it in your neighborhood.

“We ask you to call Crime Check and report if you can. The address that it’s occurring and when the fireworks have been set off,” said McIntyre. “We take this very seriously, lives are at stake and there’s a huge fire risk, so we will be out enforcing. And we just want everybody to be safe and have a wonderful holiday.”

