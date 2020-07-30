Dangerously hot weather arrives in the Inland Northwest -Kris

After a handful of 90°+ days, Spokane is set to break the century mark on Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits for the first time since August 10th, 2018. The forecast high is 101°, which is one degree short of the record: 102° set back in 1929.

A Heat Advisory continues for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area through Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings also remain in effect for the Columbia Basin, Okanogan and LC Valleys. The National Weather Service is urging you to develop a plan to keep you, your family and your pets cool for the next couple of days.

A cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will pick up our winds and cool things down just a little for the weekend. A stronger push of cool air will move through Monday into Tuesday. That front could bring our temperatures down below average. Unfortunately, here’s no sign of measurable rain in the 7-day forecast.