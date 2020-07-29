Dangerously hot: temperatures climb to record levels in the forecast -Kris

Tuesday was the hottest day of the season so far, and it’s going to get even hotter in the forecast! Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the upper 90s to near 100° in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Expect hazy sunshine with lingering areas of smoke from regional fires.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through Friday. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS have also been issued for parts of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service reminds us all to stay hydrated, and keep an eye on pets, elderly family and neighbors, and little ones.

Temperatures could potentially break records on Thursday and Friday and reach into the triple digits for the first time in more than a year. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A cold front late Friday will bring a cooling trend into the weekend. Temperatures will return to near normal, or possibly even below in the 7-day forecast.