Dangerously cold wind chill in the Inland Northwest- Matt

by Matt Gray

SPOKANE, Wash.– Parts of the Inland Northwest are waking up to frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill values. The wind chill in Omak on Sunday morning was as cold as -17. Subzero wind chill extends all the way from Oroville south to Ephrata and Moses Lake in Central Washington. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect in Okanogan, Douglas, and Grant counties until noon on Monday.

Here are some wind chill reports across the region this morning at 8 AM. We have some -10 to -25 wind chills toward Omak and the Okanagan Valley. But at least it isn't as brutal as the -47 wind chills toward central Montana. #wawx #idwx #mtwx #windchill pic.twitter.com/dP8cUyvvKI — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 26, 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. The Winter Weather Advisory has expired. The threat of significant accumulations has ended. However winds gusting as high as 40 mph will still produce localized blowing and drifting snow and briefly reduced visibility. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Oroville, and Okanogan...Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Ephrata, Othello, and Moses Lake. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Winds are gusting 30 to 40 mph down the Okanogan River as Arctic Air rushes in from the north. Winds will begin to gust around 30 mph in North Idaho later today as the cold air slides down the valleys from Bonners Ferry through Sandpoint and to Coeur d’Alene. Subzero wind chill can lead to frostbite quickly, so it’s important in this kind of weather to not leave skin exposed to the open air, especially extremities like your nose, ears, and hands.

The frigid air will sink down across most areas of the Inland Northwest by Monday morning and hang around through almost all of the upcoming week. Temperatures will threaten subzero Monday night and Tuesday night without factoring in any wind chill. Highs for much of the Inland Northwest will linger between 3 degrees and 15 degrees over the next few days. We’ll start to see a bit of a warmup toward Thursday and Friday, with highs going back up into the 20s.

