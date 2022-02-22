Dangerously cold temperatures, high winds to persist until Wednesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 22:

Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Some icy conditions

Sunny, cold today

Areas of blowing snow

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be dangerously cold today. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Tonight’s low temperatures will dip into the single digits around the Inland Northwest.

We will have more cold air for Wednesday, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Arctic air will start moving out by Friday.

Highs will be in the 20s through Thursday.

Temperatures will be warmer for the weekend and beyond.