Dangerous, record breaking heat on the way – Mark

Dangerous, record-breaking heat is on the way over the next week.

We will see some of the hottest temperatures since the heatwave of June 2015, but according to the National Weather Service, this heatwave has the potential to last longer.

Today, will be sunny and hot, with 93 degrees on tap this afternoon.

We are expecting some breezy conditions today, which could elevate our risk for wildfire concern.

Sunny and hot weather continues all week with a few clouds and southwest winds mid-week. This weekend, we will see heat records tied or broken.

