Dangerous heat headed for the Inland Northwest this weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, July 9:

  • Sunny and hot today
  • Heat Advisory in effect Saturday
  • Sunny and hot next week
  • Breezy at times

Temperatures will be hot all day. They should reach their peak around 4 p.m.

Temperatures will near triple digits this weekend in our region.

The areas shaded in orange will be under a Heat Advisory starting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a look at the high temperatures forecast for Saturday:

High pressure will keep us in the heat today, through the weekend and all of next week. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees Saturday and we will be in the mid 90s from Sunday through the end of next week.

