Dana Earl Morrill

Dana Earl Morrill stepped through the veil into eternity Sunday October 4th, he was 90 years old.

He was the first of 3 sons born to Eldon Boardman Morrill and Roberta Ella Coons in Blanchard Valley, Washington. His early years were spent on “The Ranch” That was built by his Great Uncle Porter Carter. Many happy stories are told of these years, even though this was during the Great Depression. Dana would look for odd jobs and mow lawns to buy Christmas presents and take his brother, Larry to the movies each week. From a young age he loved to hunt and fish.

Eldon’s family moved with the work that could be found. Dana attended school in Kettle Falls, Oren, Colville and graduated from Newport High School. He excelled at Track, Football and Boxing being a letterman in each. His track event was the pole vault where he was 2nd in Stevens County. He was 1st in his boxing weight class.

71 years ago, he married his eternal sweetheart, Ruth Warriner at the ranch. He worked hard and they began to build their family. Dana’s employment spanned logging, Kaiser Aluminum, Colville Taxi & Ambulance (his business), security guard, Deer Park Pine and West Valley School District. Through these years Dana, Rosemary, Lonni, Ellen and Dean were born. Dana, Ruth and family lived in the greater Elk and Spokane, Washington area, most of the time near family and friends. Home became the “40” acres in 1972 after the passing of his mother.

He loved poetry and singing. Whether on a family road trip, in church or spontaneously, a song or poem was often shared. A Bushell and a Peck, Old Strawberry Roan and O Holy Night were among his favorite songs. He wrote and recited poetry. Any Robert Service work, Rudyard Kipling’s Gunga Din or The Charge of the Light Brigade by Alfred, Lord Tennyson were often enjoyed as Dana would perform them.

Dana was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the church and community as Scout Master, in the Bishopric, and many other areas where he was invited. He took part in many service projects, helped to build the original chapel, served a two-year mission at the Spokane Employment Center and as a tutor in the Riverside School District.

Dana was one of the best family historians and loved to tell the stories of family and friends. He would go through the trunk of old photographs and know everyone in each picture. He treasured his family very much and was so proud of their lives and accomplishments. He loved to remember them and share their stories.

Dana was the last of his father’s family, preceded in death by his brother little Eldon, Mother Roberta, Father Eldon and his brother Larry.

Dana leaves behind his sweetheart of 71 years Ruth, his children and their spouses; Dana & Marie (Schaefer) Morrill, Rosemary & Jeffery Stoker, Lonni & Bruce Bromley, Ellen & Richard Burnham and Dean & Cindy (Johnston) Morrill. Brother in law Tom Warriner and sister in law Elsie (Warriner) Kiehn. His family has grown to 28 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren, a number that is constantly changing. Many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends are cherished and remembered.

Due to current health precautions, services for Dana will be limited. We hope everyone feels our love and prayers at this time when we would like to gather but cannot. A public viewing will be Friday 1-5pm October 9th at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home 423 W. Second St. Newport, Washington.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.