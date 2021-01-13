Damaging winds will continue through the afternoon – Mark

It’s been a busy morning of cleanup as high winds bring down trees and powerlines across the Inland Northwest.

Unfortunately, the wind isn’t done yet.

We’ve seends winds in the 65-70 mph hour range and they will begin to decrease around dinner time.

We are seeing a sunny afternoon, though.

If you have a power outage here are a few numbers to call:

As this front moves out, high winds will be with us for much of the day. Calming and cooling tonight and sunny and cooler Thursday. The weekend will be mild, cloudy and mostly dry.