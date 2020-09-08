Damaging winds cause tree to fall on car in Spokane neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds on Monday created a lot of chaos in one Spokane neighborhood—many were without power. One person is now without a car.

“I was actually in my daughters room with her and my son and my husband come yelling, “There’s a tree on our car, there’s a tree on our car!,” said Al’ice Bruyer.

Bruyer said that at first, she didn’t believe it. That was until she saw the damage with her own eyes.

“I thought he was joking at first,” said Bruyer. “The tree just kind of fell and gave way and landed on the car.”

The sound of the tree falling shook the entire neighborhood.

“I opened up my gate and asked them if they were doing okay. It was a big old scene,” said Alexandra Talbott, who lives across the street.

It became an even bigger scene once the other half of the tree fell, too. This time on the other side of the street, bringing down several power lines with it. It was not the way they planned on spending their Labor Day.

“I was like, babe, I’m going to go out and do the lawn. It’s going to be beautiful,” said Talbott. “No, I think we’ll pass!”

“I’ve only had the car less than a year,” Bruyer said.

Regardless, they’re just thankful everyone is okay.

“I’m glad it wasn’t a kid riding their bike,” said Bruyer.

“I’m thankful it was just a car and not a house,” said Talbott.

