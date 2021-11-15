Damaging wind and driving rain on Monday – Matt

High winds around the Inland Northwest have knocked out power in isolated cases around the Inland Northwest on Sunday. Winds will be calming down a little overnight but are likely to ramp up to even stronger levels on Monday afternoon. A strong cold front will sweep across our area on Monday afternoon, reaching Spokane and Coeur d’Alene around the time of the evening commute.

Winds have the potential to hit 60 mph for short bursts as the front passes. Winds this high can cause more widespread damage than the 40 to 50 mph winds we’ve seen so far on Sunday. This wind will also come with driving rain. Remain prepared for possible power outages and keep loose objects inside on Monday. If you didn’t get prepared for the wind today, I would encourage you to do so before Monday afternoon. There’s no downside to being prepared!

Temperatures will stay very warm by November standards. Lows overnight will only reach down to the upper 40s and highs will get close to 60 again on Monday before the wind and rain.

Monday night, the winds will fall off and temperatures will crash to around freezing in the morning. Lingering moisture could lead to some snow flurries on Tuesday morning, especially in North Idaho. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side for the rest of the week.

The next chance for moisture will come on the Thursday evening and Friday. This will start off as snow on Thursday night with scattered snow or a mix on Friday. With the cool temperatures in the days prior, this will be the best chance yet for the first measurable snow in Spokane this winter season.